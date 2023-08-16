PostsNews

ULaw student eyes Miss England crown

Avatar photo

By Emily Hinkley on

Friends call Francesca Crossley the ‘real-life Legally Blonde’

Credit: Instagram/@cescacrossley

An aspiring solicitor is hopeful of becoming the next Miss England.

Francesca Crossley will compete in the semi-finals in Blackpool in October and has set her sights on the coveted crown.

Having previously modelled and been involved in smaller competitions, she decided to enter the pageant after seeing an advert for the competition, “I thought why not give it a go, it looks fun,” she says.

Crossley already has a law degree from the University of Gloucester and is currently studying for a master’s degree at The University of Law, which she hopes to use in her future career as a corporate lawyer.

The student from Cheltenham is working as a paralegal alongside her studies and says friends and colleagues have dubbed her the ‘real-life Legally Blonde’, comparing her to Elle Woods, the main character played by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 film.

“With me working in law, I’d like to think it breaks the stigma of being dim. Everyone assumes you’re dim or an airhead,” she explained. “It is important to show intellectual women enter this pageant. It shows you can have both beauty and brains.”

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

She describes how she overcame bullying over her appearance at school and was later inspired to enter Miss England by current winner, Jessica Gagen. “I saw an article about the current Miss England and it pointed out all her achievements, not just the fact that she’s Miss England,” she says.

Crossley isn’t the only legally minded beauty queen reported by Legal Cheek recently. In July, Leicester-based trainee solicitor Chloe Lake narrowly missed out on being crowned Miss Universe Great Britain.

For all the latest commercial awareness info, and advance notification of Legal Cheek's careers events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Hub

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Trainee solicitor competes in Miss Universe GB comp

Challenges included walking over broken glass

Jul 19 2023 9:56am
1
news

Trainee solicitor sets sights on Miss Universe crown

Balancing TC and pageants

May 16 2023 8:44am
news

Birmingham Uni law grad becomes first black woman to be crowned Miss Universe Great Britain in 66 years

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers hopes to become a barrister

Jul 19 2018 11:51am