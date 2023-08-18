Will training in-house hold me back from private practice?

An aspiring lawyer questions qualifying at legal tech boutique
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a future trainee wonders if they are limiting their future options.
“Hi Legal Cheek,
I’m emailing with a career conundrum for you. I’m currently working as a consultant at a legal tech boutique that specialises in AI and in derivatives law. The company works in various investment banks on these aspects and is growing. The job is going well and I am enjoying it, and it’s quite likely that I will be able to qualify here as the job offers training contracts which is fantastic for me.
I have one concern, however, whilst I would qualify as a derivatives lawyer, I would have trained in-house in a boutique that not many people will have heard of. I also would only be able to work in derivatives, as we don’t work in other areas of structured finance or any other areas of law at this time.
I would like to get some private practice experience under my belt further along in my career, and am wondering if where I trained may hold me back from this? Should I keep applying for regular TCs in the meantime or stick it out at my current job and see how it goes? Be great to hear people’s thoughts.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Ex-US Associate
You can always go in-house at another company after you qualify (many of them will take you if your experience is in a similar area as I went in-house from PP in a field that was only peripheral to the area of finance that I qualified in) and to be honest, unless you’re that fixated on the linear goal of partnership, the sweaty private practice life isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. If the offer of the TC is there at your current place, I’d take it.