‘I haven’t done a traditional TC. Do I stand a chance of securing a City NQ role?’
A Legal Cheek reader questions whether big firms will be put off by their unconventional route to qualification
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor questions whether her chosen route to qualification will enable her to secure a newly qualified (NQ) role at a City law firm.
“I am currently working as a paralegal for the government with a CILEx qualification. I have one more year until I finish my online LLB, which I have been doing part-time whilst working. I love my current job, but they are unable to confirm if they could offer me a TC/NQ role at this current time.
I want to complete the SQE as I currently have 4 years of QWE and qualify thereafter. I’m wondering whether I stand a chance to get hired by a UK/US law firm in London as an NQ, where I currently live and work, without having completed a 2-year TC?”
I think you’ll really struggle to secure a role at a US firm, I’m afraid. You may want to look at trying to secure a paralegal role at one of these firms first.
Leaving the CS womb???
Now I don’t live in London but wouldnt it make more sense to go for a less prestigious firm as NQ and then apply for jobs when he/she has more experience, rather than go back to paralegal with no guarantee of anything? But I suppose good point if he/she thinks they can really impress.
OP didn’t say if they say work in an area where there is high demand in the private sector or there isn’t, which would make a difference to all of this, more likely to be snapped up if they are an expert on “the other side” of something in high demand. I wouldn’t leave the CS womb though, idk what it is like in the UK but I’m based in Ireland and I suspect anyone hiring OP would think he/she is on a career break with the intention of returning to the CS once qualified. But I dont know if career breaks are a thing in the UK so ignore that if not applicable.