Barrister takes shadow justice role in Labour reshuffle

Shabana Mahmood replaces Steve Reed who moves to rural affairs

Former barrister Shabana Mahmood MP has been appointed as Labour’s new shadow justice secretary in the latest re-shuffle.

Mahmood, who joined Starmer’s team in 2021 as national campaign organiser, replaces former Law Society employee Steve Reed who moves to rural affairs.

Mahmood grew up in Small Heath, Birmingham and attended the Oxford Uni’s Lincoln College where she graduated with bachelors degree in law.

After university, Mahmood received a scholarship by Gray’s Inn to complete her bar studies at the Inns Of Court School of Law. She completed pupillage at 12 King’s Bench Walk in London, and went on to specialise in professional indemnity litigation at national law firm.

Mahmood was elected to parliament in May 2010, and was one of the first female Muslim MPs in the country. She has previously held shadow ministerial roles such as chief secretary to the treasury, higher education and business minister.

I am honoured to be appointed Shadow Secretary of State for Justice,” Mahmood wrote on X (formerly Twitter) as news broke her appointment. “As a former barrister, I know the challenges our justice system is facing — after 13 years of the Conservatives, it is on its knees. Looking forward to getting stuck in! @UKLabour is the party of law & order.”

Law Society of England and Wales President Lubna Shuja said: