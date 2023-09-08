‘Should I tell my boss I’m taking holiday for a vac scheme?’

One budding commercial solicitor seeks a safe route away from their financial career
I currently work as a financial consultant, but I am committed to becoming a commercial lawyer. I have been trying to secure a direct training contract for over a year, but I have been unsuccessful. This is why I have decided to change my approach, and will be applying to vacation schemes, as I hope these will give me a greater chance to ultimately secure a training contract.
The issue is that I currently have a full-time soon-to-be senior position at my firm, and it would be too risky to quit my job for a two week vacation scheme. Do you think that it would be possible to take out holidays in order to complete a vac scheme? Legally speaking, can I complete a vac scheme without quitting my current job? How do people usually go about these situations?
Anon
Relax. Of course you can do a vac scheme without quitting your job. Just take it as holiday.
2PQE
Don’t listen to Anon, it’s completely immoral not to tell your employer what your career intentions are – how is it going to work if you actually get the tc?
NQ
You leave if you get the TC?
Eh
What are you on about? If you get a. TC or any other job, you hand in your notice like everyone else does.