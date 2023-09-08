‘Should I tell my boss I’m taking holiday for a vac scheme?’

One budding commercial solicitor seeks a safe route away from their financial career



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one financial consultant is looking for a safe route into law.

I currently work as a financial consultant, but I am committed to becoming a commercial lawyer. I have been trying to secure a direct training contract for over a year, but I have been unsuccessful. This is why I have decided to change my approach, and will be applying to vacation schemes, as I hope these will give me a greater chance to ultimately secure a training contract.

The issue is that I currently have a full-time soon-to-be senior position at my firm, and it would be too risky to quit my job for a two week vacation scheme. Do you think that it would be possible to take out holidays in order to complete a vac scheme? Legally speaking, can I complete a vac scheme without quitting my current job? How do people usually go about these situations?