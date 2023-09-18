Your in-depth guide to life at over 100 top law firms has officially dropped 

The Legal Cheek 2024 Firms Most List is here

Legal Cheek’s free must-read student guide for life as a lawyer at the leading corporate law firms in the UK is now live with its 2024 edition. You can view it here.

This year’s updated — and expanded — Firms Most List features a record 102 law firm profiles, including all the Magic and Silver Circle, the top US outfits in London, UK-based international elite players as well as leading mid-tier and specialist firms.

The interactive guide (see TikTok at bottom of post) allows aspiring lawyers to benchmark firms on criteria ranging from trainee numbers and newly qualified pay to average working hours and training grants.

Each individual profile also features an in-depth analysis of what life is really like within each firm. The Legal Cheek Views and Junior Lawyer Survey Scorecards grades firms from A* to D in a range of areas including training, quality of work, work-life balance and peer support, with these ratings feeding into our annual Legal Cheek Awards.

Furthermore, the profiles include those all important application deadlines for vacation schemes, training contracts, insight days and other graduate recruitment initiatives hosted by a firm. These sync with our iPhone and Android apps so you can get alerts delivered directly to your phone. Deadlines can also be viewed on our dedicated Key Deadlines Calendar.

