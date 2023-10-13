Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
First lady of the law [The Critic]
ESG Leases: Brave new world or false dawn? [The Barrister]
BBC lacks impartiality, lawyers say [A Lawyer Writes]
How Should Crypto Lending be Regulated Under EU Law? [Oxford Business Law Blog]
UKSC ruling puts pressure on litigation funders in England [Scottish Legal News]
Who owns indigenous knowledge: local communities or corporations? [Legal Cheek Journal]
Advocate General vs. German Supreme Court – Does the use of four rings on a car grille infringe Audi’s trademark? [The IPKat]
Could this be one of the most significant actions by a group of players? The Rubiales – Spanish Women’s World Cup case [LawInSport]
Children in Palestine and Israel continue to suffer as international law is routinely ignored [The Conversation]
Citizen’s arrest: A tool or a trap? [Law Society Gazette]
