Squire Patton Boggs becomes latest international firm to secure law licence in Saudi Arabia

Joins likes of HSF, Latham and Clifford Chance



International law firm Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) has become the latest big legal player to be granted permission to practice law in Saudi Arabia.

SPB confirmed this morning that it had successful secured its law licence from the Saudi Ministry of Justice. It submitted its application after signing a cooperation agreement earlier this year with Saudi outfit The Law Office of Looaye M. Al-Akkas.

The move has been made possible after Saudi Arabia amended the Saudi Code of Law Practice back in March of this year, which now enables firms to apply for foreign law licences. A number of firms have already taken advantage of this change, including Clifford Chance, Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham & Watkins and Kirkland & Ellis.

Middle East practice co-chairs Gassan Baloul and Tom Wilson commented: “The coming decade promises to be a time of immense growth and development in Saudi Arabia and this marks another exciting milestone in our Middle East expansion strategy.”

News of SPB’s Saudi licence comes just days after the firm announced it had opened an office in Beirut, Lebanon.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows SPB has over 40 offices in more than 20 countries across the world. It recruits around 30 trainees each year.