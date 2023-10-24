PostsNews

Squire Patton Boggs partner to referee Rugby World Cup final

By Rhys Duncan on

This Saturday 🏉

Wayne Barnes – Image credit WikiCommons/www.davidmolloyphotography.com

City lawyer Wayne Barnes is set to gear up and take charge of the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday between New Zealand and South Africa.

Not set on just one successful career, Squire Patton Boggs partner Barnes is one of the most experienced rugby referees in the history of the sport.

After graduating with a law degree from the University of East Anglia in 2001, England’s top referee went on to complete his pupillage at 3 Temple Gardens. Now, despite moving from the bar to employed life in the City, Barnes retains his specialised practice in the corporate crime field.

The French speaker has already overseen five matches across the channel this tournament, with Saturday’s game being a record 27th for Barnes at five successive world cups.

In recent years Barnes has also conducted investigations and reviews for the British Judo Association, England Boxing and England Hockey.

8 Comments

D

How does he find the time?

Kirkland 10 pqe

Would never be allowed in a proper firm like mine

Aspiring Solicitor

How bad is the work/life balance as a Partner? I either hear some absolute horror stories or some claiming the more senior you get, the easier it is to balance your personal life with work. Confusing.

D

Probably depends on firm, practice area, work culture. Many variables…

Anon

Classic law student answer. Don’t answer a specific question if you begin with “probably” and follow with mindless speculation offering precisely 0 insight

Anon

A firm is a business – a lot of it depends on how much work you have / are generating for the firm. If you have a bunch of steady, highly paying reliable clients you can do what you like. Those who are new to partnership, looking for equity, and/or have no book of work will be those working around the clock and stressed out 24/7.

Anonymous

Must be really quiet at SPB…

Eggshaped

The entire rugby world, with the exception of New Zealand and England, are very happy that he was able to referee the final.

