Squire Patton Boggs partner to referee Rugby World Cup final

This Saturday 🏉

City lawyer Wayne Barnes is set to gear up and take charge of the Rugby World Cup final this Saturday between New Zealand and South Africa.

Not set on just one successful career, Squire Patton Boggs partner Barnes is one of the most experienced rugby referees in the history of the sport.

After graduating with a law degree from the University of East Anglia in 2001, England’s top referee went on to complete his pupillage at 3 Temple Gardens. Now, despite moving from the bar to employed life in the City, Barnes retains his specialised practice in the corporate crime field.

The French speaker has already overseen five matches across the channel this tournament, with Saturday’s game being a record 27th for Barnes at five successive world cups.

In recent years Barnes has also conducted investigations and reviews for the British Judo Association, England Boxing and England Hockey.