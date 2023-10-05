Your go-to guide to life at the nation’s top chambers is here

2024 Chambers Most List — now live!



Your comprehensive guide to life at the leading barristers’ chambers in England and Wales is now live with its 2024 edition. You can check it out here.

This year’s updated Chambers Most List and profiles features 50 leading sets, including elite Magic Circle and commercial players, common and public law specialists as well as regional giants.

And, by the way, you can meet the sets at our Virtual Pupillage Fair THIS SATURDAY.

Each chambers can be benchmarked on criteria ranging from size of pupillage award to number of pupillages on offer; from gender and BME diversity stats to number of Oxbridge-educated new tenants.

As with previous years, each profile begins with an updated Legal Cheek View which offers bar hopefuls a unique and detailed overview of life at the set. This includes the practice areas tenants work in, recent notable cases, the social life, and what it is like behind closed doors at the set.

Each profile also contains an extensive What the Junior Barristers Say section which details the journey from student to tenant and provides pupillage seekers with a snapshot of life within chambers.

If that wasn’t enough, each chambers is given a Junior Barrister Survey Scorecard which grades it from A*-C in the following areas: training, quality of work, colleagues, facilities, work/life balance, social life, and legal tech. These ratings feed into our annual Legal Cheek Awards.

We also have those all-important pupillage and mini-pupillage application deadlines, which sync with our iPhone and Android apps, so you don’t miss out on key dates. These are also available on our Key Deadline Calendar.

A recent law graduate and aspiring barrister explains why he uses the Chambers Most List:

“The Chambers Most List is an excellent resource to get a general overview of a set, their practice areas, and recent cases. The Legal Cheek Views and junior barrister interviews also allow you to get a better sense of the more human aspects of a chambers’ like their social life and culture. This has helped me to decide on the chambers I want to apply to, without having to do a mini-pupillage at every single set I was initially considering.”

Meet all the major chambers featured on the list at The Legal Cheek Virtual Pupillage Fair this Saturday (7 October 2023). APPLY NOW.