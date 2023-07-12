BSB issues guidance for aspiring barristers caught up in marking boycott

Law schools can accept students with pending degree results

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has issued guidance to undergraduate students impacted by the exams marking boycott who wish to commence their bar training this September.

Tens of thousands of final-year students are thought to have been caught up in the action being taken by members of the University and College Union (UCU) at 145 UK institutions, in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

For many students, including aspiring barristers seeking to progress onto a bar training course, the boycott is delaying the confirmation of final degree results. The BSB stipulates graduates must have achieved at least a 2:2 at undergraduate level, although most major law schools require a 2:1.

In response to the delays, the BSB has today confirmed bar course providers have the option to enrol students who are still awaiting results. It said: