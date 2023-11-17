PostsRound-up

Best o the blogs

By Legal Cheek on

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Why the Supreme Court demolished the Rwanda scheme [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Ministers could have made the Rwanda policy legal. They chose not to do so [Prospect]

Supreme court rules Rwanda plan unlawful: a legal expert explains the judgment, and what happens next [The Conversation]

Will Rishi’s law work? [A Lawyer Writes]

(How) Can Big Government Be Kept Accountable? [UK Constitutional Law Association]

Hearing voices and being at the Bar… [Counsel]

From ChatGPT to Getty v. Stability AI: A Running List of Key AI-Lawsuits [Fashion Law]

Corporate Crime In Sport – How The Economic Crime & Corporate Transparency Act Impacts Sports Organisations [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)

Who will write the rules for AI? How nations are racing to regulate artificial intelligence [Inforrm’s Blog]

The ups and downs of pro bono work [Bar Council]

