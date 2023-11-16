PostsNews

HFW joins solicitor apprenticeship movement

By Rhys Duncan on

First cohort in 2024


Global firm HFW have joined the solicitor apprentice market, launching a six-year scheme and looking to take on its first two recruits next September.

The firm, a traditional shipping specialist with more recent inroads into the energy, commodities, and construction markets, has offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The outfits largest base is, however, in London, boasting over 250 of the firms 700 lawyers.

Apprentices on the new programme will undertake a fully funded LLB, LLM, and SQE with the University of Law, whilst working at HFW’s London office. During their final two years, recruits will join with the firm’s graduate trainees on the existing training contract programme.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows HFW takes on around 18 trainees each year, who can expect to take home £46,000 in year one, £50,000 in year two, and then £95,000 on qualification.

HFW managing partner Jeremy Shebson commented:

“We still have work to do in the legal sector to make the profession more accessible for talented individuals from all backgrounds. Our apprenticeship programme is designed to provide another option for students looking to pursue a career in the law, and will enable participants to complete their legal education while also receiving first-rate training and a salary, and without having to worry about the cost of studying and exams. It also means that we can support their development from an earlier stage in their career, and will help us continue to create a diverse and inclusive firm in which everyone can thrive.”

The number of outfits offering solicitor apprenticeships has grown significantly this year. Last month, Legal Cheek reported that US firm Weil Gotshal & Manges had launched their own scheme, having previously reported that over 50 top firms had joined forces to recruit at least 100 solicitor apprentices into London as part of collaboration led by the City of London Law Society (CLLS).

