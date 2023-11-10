Best of the blogs

PostsRound-up

Keeping the peace: the politics of policing protest [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Why did the UN let Iran chair a human-rights forum? [Spiked]

Here are the victims: Television can glamorise killers and their crimes. ‘The Long Shadow’ shows a different way forward [Prospect]

The past, present and future of the Quincecare duty [Legal Cheek Journal]

How to deal with the “SLAPP problem”: proposed solutions, good and bad [Inforrm’s Blog]

Ban the protest: Against the pathology of tolerance [The Critic]

Armed conflict and the law [A Lawyer Writes]

Should you need at least a 4-year scientific degree to be a patent attorney? [The IPKat]

What To Expect On Government Leasehold Reform [Politics Home]

