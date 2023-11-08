PostsNews

Magic Circle lawyer reveals how much they earn as a YouTube influencer

By Rhys Duncan on

Spoiler, it’s more than you think

A Magic Circle lawfluencer has broken down the financial side of his two busy careers.

In a new video, Clifford Chance associate Liam Porritt has detailed much he earns as a lawyer and as a YouTuber with close to 250,000 subscribers.

With the caveat that all figures are pre-tax and do not include expenses, the newly qualified lawyer confirms that he earns close to £3,000 a week from his firm, with an additional £1,500 each week coming from his various social media side hustles.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

With this side work alone, Porritt is bringing in an additional £70,000 a year, which The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows is the NQ salary at a number of top regional law firms.

Adding his £125,000 base salary (not including bonuses) onto this, even the US giants don’t come close, with the highest NQ salaries revealed yesterday to sit just above the £170,000 mark.

Check out the full video below…

Join the conversation

