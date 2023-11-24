Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts



Could prison apartments improve family outcomes? [Prospect Magazine]

Why is the UN speaking up for two jailed Just Stop Oil activists? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Leading commercial law [A Lawyer Writes]

Lewis Hamilton! Lewis who? [The IPKat]

Crypto-Influencers Give Poor Investment Advice — and the SEC is Taking Notice [Oxford Business Law Blog]

From ChatGPT to Getty v. Stability AI: A Running List of Key AI-Lawsuits [The Fashion Law]

The Supreme Court’s Rwanda Judgment: What Now for the Government? [Oxford Human Rights Hub]

Sex offence victims ‘lost in broken justice system’ [BBC News]

Call to the bar: Which Inn has the best boozer? [Legal Cheek]

Rwanda and the tyranny of the Supreme Court [Spiked]

Do chambers need greater regulation, or just better support? [The Bar Council]