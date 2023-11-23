PostsNews

Call to the bar: Which Inn has the best boozer?

Avatar photo

By Rhys Duncan on

Ranked by future pupil barrister

Inner Temple, Middle Temple, Lincoln’s and Gray’s

Which bar sets the bar for those looking for a drink at the bar?

Well, future pupil barrister at Hailsham Chambers, Tomas McCabe, has taken it upon himself to rank the bars found within the four historic Inns of Court: Gray’s, Lincoln’s, Inner and Middle.

In a recent video posted to YouTube, Birkbeck law grad McCabe explains that neither Inner (his Inn) nor Middle were able to offer any on tap options, leaving them out of the running for the top prize. Inner’s Pegasus Bar ultimately secured the bronze medal, with Middle’s The Garden Room being what “some might say [is] a little bit too casual”.

The Legal Cheek Pupillage Fair takes place on Tuesday 12 December —  APPLY NOW

Taking second spot in McCabe’s rankings is Gray’s Inn’s boozer, Bridge Bar, which received good feedback even though it had run out of McCabe’s preferred draught on the day.

This left Lincoln’s Inn’s MCR to take the drinking crown, thanks in part to its great atmosphere, architecture, and availability of on tap lager.

Do you agree with McCabe’s rankings? Let us know in the comments below…

Check out the full video below 🍻

The Legal Cheek Pupillage Fair takes place on Tuesday 12 December —  APPLY NOW

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Magic Circle lawyer reveals how much they earn as a YouTube influencer

Spoiler, it's more than you think

Nov 8 2023 9:35am
23
news

My journey from pupil barrister to Attorney General – and why students should consider a career as a government lawyer

Victoria Prentis KC MP writes exclusively for Legal Cheek

Nov 13 2023 9:20am
5
news

Suspension for prosecuting barrister who pursued ‘romantic interest’ in defendant 

Misused personal contact info

Nov 10 2023 8:58am
7