Hogan Lovells boosts SQE maintenance grant to £20k

Hogan Lovells has upped its financial support for future trainees completing the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

The global law firm, which recruits around 50 trainees each year, has increased its maintenance grant from £17,000 to £20,000 — an uplift of 18%.

Hogan Lovells is part of a band of elite firms known as the ‘City Consortium’ which send their future rookies to BPP University Law School. The other Consortium firms are: Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Linklaters, Norton Rose Fulbright and Slaughter and May.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows maintenance grants typically vary between £20,000 and £12,000, although some firms offer much less.

Once through the SQE, Hogan Lovells trainees earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year two. Rates for newly qualified associates currently sit at £120,000.