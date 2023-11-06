Law Society joins firms in setting net zero target

2030 🎯



The Law Society has joined a growing list law firms looking to reduce its carbon emissions.

The Chancery Lane body has committed to being net zero by 2030, following similar moves by the likes of Osborne Clarke, TLT, Pinsent Masons, Eversheds Sutherland and Burges Salmon.

The commitment comes after the Law Society published guidance on the impact of climate change on solicitors in April this year. The guidance, among other things, advises that law firms may be able to refuse to act for clients whose business contradicts net zero targets or the firm’s own stance on climate change.

Law Society president Nick Emmerson, who spoke about the guidance at the annual conference of the International Bar Association this week, said:

“It is important that as well as providing guidance for the profession, the Law Society demonstrates what we are doing to reduce carbon emissions in our own operations. We are setting this ambitious net zero target despite Chancery Lane being a listed building.”

He continued: “We have already begun to drive down energy usage across the business and the net zero target will be at the heart of all our decision-making. We get all our electricity directly from verified renewable sources via a power purchase agreement and are exploring further innovative options to retrofit the building to reduce carbon emissions.”