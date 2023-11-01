PostsNews

Mishcon funds 100 education scholarships for women from low-income countries 

By Thomas Connelly on

Teams up with social enterprise


Mishcon de Reya is helping support women from low-income countries into higher education through a new partnership with social enterprise U-Go.

The London law firm is providing funding that will enable 100 young women to study at their local universities for three years.

The scholarships will be distributed by U-Go which works in countries including Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Vietnam. It has already awarded long-term scholarships to over 2,400 young women. 

James Libson, managing partner at Mishcon, said:

“It’s a great honour to be working alongside U-Go. John has a proven track record of expertise in this sector through his other venture, Room to Read, and we are excited to contribute to a global offering.”

John Wood, founder and CEO at U-Go, added: “We’re delighted to be working with Mishcon. The firm’s understanding of the importance of championing social mobility makes them the ideal corporate partner, and we look forward to the next three years.” 

