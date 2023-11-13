Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Magic Circle law firm Freshfields investigates slavery links [Telegraph] (£)

Win or lose, supreme court decision on Rwanda policy will be pivotal for Tories [The Guardian]

Government facing legal challenge over burning trees for energy in net-zero plan [The Standard]

Psychology body says costs ruling ‘unfair’ in appeal on use of unregulated experts in England and Wales [The Guardian]

‘Save our beautiful bullies’: The dog lovers fighting to save American XLs as government ban approaches [Independent]

Donald Trump: Legal experts see uphill battle in fraud case [BBC News]

‘I left law to work in security — now I can afford a four-bedroom house’ [Manchester Evening News]

Classes on celebrities like Taylor Swift and Rick Ross are engaging a new generation of law students [Independent]

Nottingham law student taking accommodation to court over broken boiler [Nottingham Post]

“Can’t wait for those hundreds of thousands of shoddily run redlines to be released…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week:

The SQE assessments: a deep dive — with BPP University Law School [Apply Now]

Inside a global law firm — with Dentons [Apply Now]

In-person workshops and networking in Birmingham — with Gateley, Shoosmiths and ULaw [Apply Now]