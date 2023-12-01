PostsRound-up

Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

The insidious powers lurking in the Criminal Justice Bill [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Deliveroo judgment shows how gig economy platforms and courts are eroding workers’ rights [The Conversation]

Could you be fired by a robot — and would UK anti-discrimination law protect you? [Legal Cheek Journal]

Diary of a Lawyer: How rape is being decriminalised [City A.M.]

Companies in the dock [A Lawyer Writes]

The government must deal with legal immigration [The Critic]

How distinctive are faces? [IPKat Blog]

AI, IP and emerging litigation risks for sports brands [LawInSport] (free, but registration required)

High Court’s AI patent ruling: a turning point for the patentability of AI? [Lexology]

