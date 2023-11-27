PostsAdvice

'My supervisor isn't giving me any work'

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one fresh-faced trainee solicitor finds themselves with time of their hands.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I’ve got a career conundrum as follows: my supervisor ins’t give me anything to do. For context, I am not long into my training contract with a medium sized national law firm and currently sit in the employment team. On occasions 2/3 days can pass without her even emailing! I’m trying to be pro-active and asking if I can help with anything, but she nearly always says no. What the hell can I do?!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

