SQE2: Pass rate climbs slightly to 79%

By Thomas Connelly on

Over 1,000 students sat latest assessment


The latest results for part two of the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) have been released, with the pass rate climbing slightly to 79%.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) confirmed 1,004 candidates sat SQE2 across four sittings between July and August of this year.

The latest stats show 79% of candidates passed overall, and of those attempting the exam for the first time (944) the pass rate came in at an impressive 82%. The pass mark sat between 61% and 62% across the various sittings.

The SQE2 assessment comprises 16 stations — 12 written stations and four oral stations — that assess both skills and application of legal knowledge. SQE1, meanwhile, tests candidates on their understanding of black letter law across two multiple-choice exams.

This is now the fourth round of SQE2 results, with previous pass rates sitting between 71% and 77%.

Last week Legal Cheek reported that an ‘AI paralegal’ had successfully passed SQE1 with a score of 74%.

