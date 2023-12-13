Law student: ‘How can I stay focused over Christmas?’ 

Revision and assignments



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one law student is keen to have a productive Christmas ‘break’.

“Hi Legal Cheek team. A second year law student here. With Christmas just around the corner I am a little bit worried about how I am going to remain focused. I’ve got a few exams in January and an assignment deadline the first week back, but I know the temptation to catch up with friends and family and generally have a bit of fun will be overwhelming. I wondered if anybody had any practical tips to ensure I stay focused and have a productive Xmas.”

