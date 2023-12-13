PostsAdvice

Law student: ‘How can I stay focused over Christmas?’ 

By Legal Cheek on

Revision and assignments


In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one law student is keen to have a productive Christmas ‘break’.

“Hi Legal Cheek team. A second year law student here. With Christmas just around the corner I am a little bit worried about how I am going to remain focused. I’ve got a few exams in January and an assignment deadline the first week back, but I know the temptation to catch up with friends and family and generally have a bit of fun will be overwhelming. I wondered if anybody had any practical tips to ensure I stay focused and have a productive Xmas.”

It's not hard

Don’t drink any alcohol. Do meet friends, do socialise, do watch TV, do hang out with family. Just don’t drink any alcohol. It means you won’t ever be hungover, which will free up a huge amount of time, make you feel sharper and more focused, enable you do to law firm applications and uni assignments etc to a higher standard.

Lawyer

You need a change of perspective. I wish I’d failed my exams and never become a lawyer. Just enjoy life. There are many better jobs than law that don’t require academic excellence.

