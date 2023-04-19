Advice

‘I am sick of my non-law friends asking me for free legal advice’

Avatar photo
By Legal Cheek on
14

Pro no-no

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a junior solicitor is sick of being asked for free legal advice by friends.

“Hello Team. I am a 2PQE solicitor at a medium-sized national law firm (I’d prefer not say where). Not sure if this counts as a career conundrum but I am sick of my non-law friends asking me for legal advice. In my professional life I undertake a broad range of commercial work, more recently with a focus on property matters. Over the past 12 months or so I have seen an increase in the number of friends (I use that term loosely in some cases) asking for legal advice on things like tenancy agreements, property purchases and even parking disputes. One person who I haven’t spoken to in over 5 years even reached out on LinkedIn! Do any other solicitors encounter this? How can I politely tell them to jog on?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

14 Comments

functional brain

Yeah it’s really easy actually – you let them know your rate and forward an invoice.

Reply Report comment
(21)(4)

Clint (not my real name)

I once had someone I went to school with reach out regarding a dispute they were having with their estranged partner over their dog. I hadn’t spoke to them in 10 years. I explained I didn’t specialise in ‘pet law’ and was unable to help

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

.

If it’s a close friend I’ll always try and help.

Reply Report comment
(13)(1)

SJM

Really doesn’t bother me. It’s no different to me asking friends who are tradesman to do odd little jobs for me on mates rates.

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

A. George

Just let them know you are specialised in IP Law. With a little bit of luck, none of your friends should ever need your help.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

It really is annoying – you wouldn’t ask a hairdresser friend for a completely free haircut, so why should my services (which I incurred around £50k of debt to practise and which have a market value of several £100s an hour) and my time be handed out for free? Asking a corporate lawyer to advise on your argument with a neighbour over a fence or a dispute with your employer is like asking a heart surgeon to perform brain surgery – they may have a loose idea, but it’s simply not their job! Legal services are expensive for a reason (because it is a specialism) and expecting them for free is cheeky in my opinion.

In answer to your question: I apologise (insincerely) and say I’m actually not allowed to provide private client advice due to working at a firm and that it could also open me up to a negligence claim. Tends to work.

Reply Report comment
(16)(6)

Internal Dialogue

“I work on the formation of investment funds, why would know anything about your crappy fence dispute with your Mr Angry neighbour? You bought a house in a dormitory town than voted in favour of Brexit. You would have known your neighbour could well be a complete tool.”

Reply Report comment
(13)(1)

anon

Do a crap job and they wont ask again – easy.

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

McIntosh

Thus potentially opening yourself up to a lawsuit! Perfect

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Lawyer

I do pro-bono work in very specific circumstances, not for just anyone.

The best are the ones who don’t want to pay a lawyer because it’s “just a quick question”. If it were “just a quick question” you’d have googled it! If you want to sit down with a professional and get their detailed advice, that’s a service.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Me

Happens at the bar too.

If it’s a good friend / in my wheelhouse I’ll genuinely try to help, albeit with some heavy disclaimers.

If it’s someone more distant, I usually (i) ask of they have LEI on their insurance (which, surprisingly, many do), and / or (ii) say something like “that’s probably the sort of thing you’d need to speak about with a solicitor who specialises in X – most do a fixed fee first hour or similar – would you like me to put you in touch with someone who I think might be good?”. If I’m feeling generous I might give some general comments with very broad brush strokes as well.

I agree its par for the course, and part of the fabric of life. God knows the number of times I’ve asked annoying questions of friends in other fields and they’ve pointed me in the right direction.

Reply Report comment
(4)(1)

Astronaut

Tell them you have quit law due to the soul crushing billable hours to become an astronaut (or insert any other profession that you always wanted to do)

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Not an AI bot

How have you managed to become a 2yrPQE solicitor without learning the art of dealing with people and managing expectaions ?

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

15PQE

I help lots of people when I can, it’s about karma. If you have the time then it doesn’t hurt …Meantime I also know how to say that I really know nothing about that area of law (and I don’t have insurance when things go wrong).

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories