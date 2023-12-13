PostsPodcast

The story of corporate law from 1978 until 2024

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

How big law firms evolved into what they are today

80s computer, 90s popstar, 00s Lehman Bros and 10s politics

Legal Cheek’s four-part podcast series about the recent history of corporate law, beginning in 1978 and continuing up to the present day, is now complete, with the final episode going live this week.

The series features a quartet of hour-long chats between legendary former Allen & Overy dealmaker Alan Paul and Legal Cheek founder and managing director Alex Aldridge — in which Alex asks Alan to recall his career and reflect on how corporate law has changed.

It’s a must-listen for aspiring commercial lawyers and anyone interested to understand the world of City law better.

Listen to the series below on Spotify

This series is also available on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

A&O Shearman to be led by Magic Circle partners

'Shearman & Sterling partners will hold very significant leadership positions globally and regionally' but the top jobs will go to Allen & Overy lawyers this time around

1 day ago
news

The best law firms to do your training contract with — 2024 edition

Firms Most List ranks firms on training, work quality, support and more

Dec 4 2023 4:03pm
4
news

Allen & Overy picks new City HQ

Move date of 2027

Nov 17 2021 12:37pm