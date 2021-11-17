Allen & Overy picks new City HQ

Move date of 2027

Allen & Overy will relocate to a new “environmentally friendly” office in London by early 2027, it confirmed today.

The move will see the magic circle player’s 1,800 lawyers and staff leave One Bishops Square, its City HQ since 2006, and occupy new digs just a stone’s throw away at 2 Broadgate near Liverpool Street Station.

The new HQ will be significantly smaller, with the firm reportedly taking up a minimum of 254,000 sqft compared to the 500,000 sqft it currently occupies.

A&O says the switch to a more “sustainable modern office” will play a key role in helping it meet its commitment to a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 as approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

“The new office space is a step-change in terms of energy consumption and better reflects the way we want the firm to work in the future,” A&O managing partner Gareth Price said. “The building will contribute to an estimated 80% reduction in our annual London office carbon emissions as well as having market-leading certifications for its environmental impact and the wellbeing of those who will call 2 Broadgate their place of work.”

The move follows a summer which saw Skadden sign a 15-year deal to take up three floors in one of the Square Mile’s new skyscrapers, and Travers Smith announce it was moving to a new office redevelopment in Farringdon in 2025. More recently, Kirkland & Ellis confirmed it was leaving the iconic ‘Gherkin’ building for a newly constructed building at 40 Leadenhall Street.