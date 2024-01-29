Clifford Chance to monitor lawyers’ office attendance

Follows Slaughter and May



Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance is set to begin monitoring its lawyers’ office attendance.

The firm, which has confirmed that it will be reviewing attendance data from 1 February onwards, is following in the footsteps of fellow Magic Circle outfit Slaughter and May which already has a similar monitoring policy in place.

Post Covid-19, CC’s staff are expected to spend at least 50% of their time in the office over a two week period.

This is one of the more flexible hybrid working policies in place across the City, with the London offices of many US outfits mandating a minimum of four days a week in the office.

Clifford Chance is currently headquartered in Canary Wharf but is set to relocate to 2 Aldermanbury Square in the City once its lease expires in 2028.

A spokesperson for firm said that, “we regularly review our approach to hybrid working and continue to believe that our current UK policy in of working from the office at least 50% over a two week period is right for our business, our clients and people”.

“We know from our own experience and employee feedback that when consistently applied, our hybrid working policy provides our people a greater opportunity to learn, develop and collaborate with colleagues and clients thereby supporting our growth ambitions and enhancing the culture of the firm,” the spokerson continued.

They added, “to help our managers better understand and support their team’s adherence to our hybrid working policy, from 1st February 2024, the firm will start to review data of individual attendance in London and Newcastle”.