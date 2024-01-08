Davis Polk and Cleary Gottlieb join US firms bumping NQ lawyer pay in London

£170k and £164.5k



Davis Polk and Cleary Gottlieb have become the latest US law firms to increase the salaries of their fresh faced associates in London.

Davis Polk, which recruits six UK trainees each year, has boosted rates for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £170,000 — a 3% uplift from £165,000. The rise came into effect on 1 January.

The cash injection sees Davis Polk pull away from the likes of Weil and Willkie Farr, both of which offer NQs a salary of £165,000. Legal Cheek revealed last week that Willkie had increased its rates.

Cleary, meanwhile, has upped first year rates to £164,500, a rise of 3% from £160,000. The firm recruits around 16 UK trainees each year on a starting salary of £57,500.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows Akin and Milbank remain the top payers in the City with a dollar converted rate of around £177,500.