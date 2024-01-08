PostsNews

Davis Polk and Cleary Gottlieb join US firms bumping NQ lawyer pay in London

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

£170k and £164.5k


Davis Polk and Cleary Gottlieb have become the latest US law firms to increase the salaries of their fresh faced associates in London.

Davis Polk, which recruits six UK trainees each year, has boosted rates for newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £170,000 — a 3% uplift from £165,000. The rise came into effect on 1 January.

The cash injection sees Davis Polk pull away from the likes of Weil and Willkie Farr, both of which offer NQs a salary of £165,000. Legal Cheek revealed last week that Willkie had increased its rates.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Cleary, meanwhile, has upped first year rates to £164,500, a rise of 3% from £160,000. The firm recruits around 16 UK trainees each year on a starting salary of £57,500.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows Akin and Milbank remain the top payers in the City with a dollar converted rate of around £177,500.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Willkie boosts NQ lawyer pay in London to £165k 

Up 10%

4 days ago
25
news

Akin confirms salary raise for London lawyers

Joins top London NQ payers Milbank on £177,500

Dec 4 2023 11:30am
21
news

US titan Cravath retakes lawyer salary crown with market-topping rises

What impact will fresh pay war have on associates in the City of London?

Nov 30 2023 10:52am
15