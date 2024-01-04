PostsNews

Willkie boosts NQ lawyer pay in London to £165k 

Up 10%


The London office of US law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £165,000.

The rise equates to an extra £15,000 or 10%, with NQ rates previously sitting at £150,000.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows Willkie’s London lot are now on the same levels of cash as their counterparts at Weil, and £1,000 better off than those over at Paul Hastings.

Willkie recruits six UK trainees each year on a starting salary of £55,000, rising to £60,000 in year two.

A raft of US firms have increased salaries in recent weeks with Akin and Milbank currently top the Firms Most List table with dollar-pegged rates of roughly £177,500.

