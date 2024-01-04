Willkie boosts NQ lawyer pay in London to £165k 

Up 10%



The London office of US law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers to £165,000.

The rise equates to an extra £15,000 or 10%, with NQ rates previously sitting at £150,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows Willkie’s London lot are now on the same levels of cash as their counterparts at Weil, and £1,000 better off than those over at Paul Hastings.

Willkie recruits six UK trainees each year on a starting salary of £55,000, rising to £60,000 in year two.

A raft of US firms have increased salaries in recent weeks with Akin and Milbank currently top the Firms Most List table with dollar-pegged rates of roughly £177,500.