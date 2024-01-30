Freshfields records 84% trainee retention rate

31 of 37 staying on



Freshfields has published its trainee retention rate for the spring 2024 season.

The Magic Circle outfit has confirmed that it offered roles to 32 of its 37 trainees, with 31 accepting. This hands the firm a score of 84%, down slightly from the 90% (36 out of 40) it posted in autumn 2023.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that Freshfields recruit around 100 trainees each year, offering a first year salary of £50,000, rising to £55,000 in year two. New associates can except to receive £125,000, a six-figure sum in line with its MC rivals.

Craig Montgomery, partner, and training principal at Freshfields, said:

“We are pleased to see many of our trainees continue their careers at Freshfields. As always, we recognise that they have demonstrated exceptional skills and dedication throughout the Trainee Associate Programme. Our commitment to investing in each of our trainees is part of ensuring the delivery of excellent client service, as well as helping to develop the careers of a diverse group of talent.”

Freshfields is now the second member of the Magic Circle to release its spring result, with Allen & Overy confirming a score of 77% (30 out of 39) earlier this month.