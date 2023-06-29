News

Freshfields retains 36 out of 40 autumn qualifiers

Avatar photo
By Emily Hinkley on
7

Magic Circle player goes early revealing 90% score

Magic Circle law firm Freshfields has gone very (very) early with its Autumn 2023 retention score, revealing 36 of its 40 final-seat trainees due to qualify this September are staying put.

Freshfields confirmed it made 36 offers, all of which were accepted. This hands it a solid score of 90%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2023 shows the firm now offers around 100 training contracts each year across two intakes, following an increase earlier this summer. Trainee salaries sit at £50,000 in year one, rising to £55,000 in year, while newly qualified solicitors earn a salary of £125,000.

The 2023 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Today’s 90% result is ever so slightly down on the firm’s impressive spring score of 97% (33 out of 34).

Craig Montgomery, partner and training principal at Freshfields, said:

“We are excited that many of our September qualifying intake will continue to develop their careers at Freshfields. Our trainees are all exceptional colleagues and have shown great talent and dedication throughout their training contracts. We are proud of our commitment to invest in future talent, of which our trainee associate programme is an important part. We look forward to watching this cohort’s careers develop in the years ahead.”

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

7 Comments

kenneth

Is it true that the firm will be just ‘Freshfields’ now rather than ‘Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer’?

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Sorry for the pun

Gotta keep things fresh . . . .

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Freshies

So “fresh” and so clean..

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Anon

Havent heard of Freshfields before. Are they the Glastonbury litter picking outfit?

Reply Report comment
(1)(6)

Jo

The top firm in the MC . Has the strongest presence in the US and the partners globally are surprisingly down to earth and approachable.

Reply Report comment
(3)(2)

Anon

Looks like someone’s just had their Vac Scheme.

Reply Report comment
(10)(0)

Slaughtered NQ

They’ll never match Slaughter and May’s prestige and multispecialist approach

Reply Report comment
(0)(7)

Join the conversation

Related Stories