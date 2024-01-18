PostsNews

Law firms want their lawyers to be more commercially aware, research finds

Avatar photo

By Rhys Duncan on

TC hunting 101


The majority of law firms are planning to boost their lawyers’ commercial awareness through training, a new study has found.

The report, published by tech firm BigHand, found that 51% of firms are looking to give their lawyers additional training on commercial awareness as part of their efforts to reduce ‘profit leakage’ — i.e. the amount of money that a firm has earned but hasn’t actually collected.

As well as making their lawyers more commercially aware, 64% of firms plan to collect and bill more frequently, while nearly a third (31%) said they will adjust their billing terms.

The study also noted that just 38% of firms provide associates with profit information for matters they’re working on, with 39% providing billing information.

This data is key, the report says, for lawyers to understand the firm’s commercial position within a matter, and for associates to have a detailed discussion with clients on value for money.

“The shift towards a commercial focus for lawyers is inevitable — and firms will fare far better if they drive the conversation, rather than clients. And that demands a different culture, one supported by a legal workforce with the confidence to take a business-focused approach to all client engagement”, the report says.

Elsewhere, it was found that 47% of firms have increased billable hours this year. Counteracting this, however, is confirmation that 59% have seen an increase in write-offs (work it accepts it’s not getting paid for), with 43% saying that this increase was over 10%.

Highlighting the difference between profitability and billable hours, the research comments that:

“In the current economic climate with more pressure than ever to provide clients with more value for less, law firm leaders must turn their attention from short-sighted discounting and billing billable hours write-offs to improving financial transparency from the matter onboarding process and throughout the lifecycle.”

The finds are based on a survey of 800 individuals from senior legal finance roles, CEOs and managing partners at UK and US law firms with 100 lawyers or more.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Research: Legal sector workers amongst happiest in UK

Only bankers are loving life more

Sep 14 2023 8:54am
16
news

Pay rises are the number one reason lawyers switch firms, research shows

Unhappiness also up there

Sep 7 2023 8:52am
18
news

Attention to detail most important soft skill for lawyers, research finds

Problem-solving close second

Sep 6 2023 9:18am
8