Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Michelle Mone’s former lawyer says he wants apology for ‘damage to reputation’ [The Guardian]

BT class action case to test new ground in English courts [Financial Times] (£)

Austerity contributing to rise in children in care – head of Family Court [BBC News]

Home Secretary James Cleverly taken to court over decision to ignore Windrush review [Mirror]

Nottingham attacks: ‘I was foolish to trust legal system’, says Barnaby Webber’s mother [Sky News]

Lawyer threatened with arrest for driving van with anti-BBC and Gary Lineker slogans [Telegraph] (£)

ICJ’s Israel judgement seeks to restore rule of law to a brutal conflict [Financial Times] (£)

Chinese courts to rule on Hong Kong commercial disputes under new law [The Guardian]

Donald Trump’s $83m humiliation is just the start of his legal trouble [ITV News]

“How long until we see top UK firms at £150k and US firms over £200k? Not long I expect…” [Legal Cheek comments]

