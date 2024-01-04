PostsAdvice

‘Should I mention my TC offers in pupillage applications?’ 

By Legal Cheek on

Former aspiring solicitor now seeks career at the bar


In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring barrister questions whether they should mention their previous success in securing a training contract.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I’ve a slightly strange conundrum which I don’t think you have covered in the past. I am in my final year of my law degree and initially wished to become a commercial solicitor — so much so I completed three summer vac schemes and was lucky to receive two training contract offers.

I’ve since had a change of heart and hope to become a barrister. I won’t go into details as to why, but I know this is now the route into the profession for me.

Should I mention these offers when applying to chambers? Or does it suggest I might not be fully committed to the Bar route? It would be good to get your readers’ thoughts.”

Wigmore

Why? What has it got to do with a career at the Bar and why you want to join that particular set?

To me, it would seem like you are not dead set on a career at the Bar and may sideline your application for someone showing complete commitment.

Your in-house counsel

The first and main question they will ask is why the change of heart. If the answer you give might undermine your argument that you want to be a barrister, then don’t mention them. Nothing more we can say without knowing your reason for the switch.

I did several mini pupillages and used them in my TC applications. They helped because I could make the argument that I had seen the other side and knew that I preferred the role of a solicitor because of X and Y reasons.

JA

I would yes. As long as you can explain why the change of heart. Perhaps experience during those schemes gave you access to seeing barristers in action and helped form your view as to how you wanted to switch paths. The fact you had offers shows the chambers that yo performed well and are therefore a desirable candidate. Phrase the application in such a way to enhance why it means you want to be a barrister rather than a solicitor and I think you will be an attractive candidate.

Commercial pupil

Definitely mention the vac schemes and explain what you learned from them / how they helped you conclude you want to be a barrister. All legal experience is relevant to an application, although mini pupillages are generally the best form.

I wouldn’t mention the offers. The one thing you definitely shouldn’t do is give the impression you’ve got any offers outstanding as a backup – otherwise it looks like you’ve got eggs in multiple baskets and aren’t committed to being a barrister. It adds nothing to your application other than being some kind of subtle brag that you got a training contract offer, which a pupillage panel really wouldn’t care much for.

Mr Charles

Absolutely under no circumstances should you mention them. I would be surprised if you got passed a paper sift as it places a massive question mark on your motivation.

