‘Should I mention my TC offers in pupillage applications?’ 

Former aspiring solicitor now seeks career at the bar



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring barrister questions whether they should mention their previous success in securing a training contract.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I’ve a slightly strange conundrum which I don’t think you have covered in the past. I am in my final year of my law degree and initially wished to become a commercial solicitor — so much so I completed three summer vac schemes and was lucky to receive two training contract offers.

I’ve since had a change of heart and hope to become a barrister. I won’t go into details as to why, but I know this is now the route into the profession for me.

Should I mention these offers when applying to chambers? Or does it suggest I might not be fully committed to the Bar route? It would be good to get your readers’ thoughts.”

