‘I have my first pupillage interview. Any advice?’
Aspiring barrister seeks top tips
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring barrister seeks readers’ advice after bagging their first pupillage interview.
“Hello Legal Cheek. I am in my second application cycle for pupillage and have just been offered two first round interviews at mixed civil sets. I’m quite nervous as these are the first I have secured. I’d value any advice and tips on what to expect. Thank you in advance”
Not a KC
Wear a wig and gown. Dress for the job you want *double finger point*