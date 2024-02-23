Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
The Post Office Horizon scandal: latest revelations and wider issues [Yorkshire Bylines]
Ouster Clauses and the Silent Constitutional Crisis [UK Constitutional Law Association]
What’s going on with Julian Assange? Everything you need to know [Dazed]
Should the UK collective action regime be extended beyond competition? [CDR News] (free, but registration required)
Changes to immigration rules: the new price of family reunification [Legal Cheek Journal]
Artificial Persons in the AI Age [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Ends and means [A Lawyer Writes]
Julian Assange’s moment of truth has arrived – and the stakes are high [The Guardian]
Public debate about private matters [Counsel]
The trouble with defining genocide [The Spectator] (£)
Paused Policies, Secret Policies and the Rule of Law: XY v Secretary of State for the Home Department [UK Constitutional Law Association]
