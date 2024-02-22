Gibson Dunn leads London NQ lawyer pay table with improved £180k salary

Exclusive: Extra £18k 🤑



Gibson Dunn has propelled itself to the top of the junior lawyer pay table with an improved salary of £180,000 for its newly qualified associates in London.

The big money move equates to an extra £18,000 or 11%, with rates previously sitting at a still very impressive £162,000.

Trainees are also cashing in; year one pay moving from £55,000 to £60,000, and year two salaries increasing from £60,000 to £65,000. The rises came into effect on 1 January.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Gibson Dunn’s NQs are now the highest paid in the City, outdoing their counterparts at Akin and Milbank, both of which pay salaries of $225,000 (roughly £178,000 based on the current conversation rate).

Gibson Dunn is headquartered in Los Angeles and boasts clients including Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook), Intel and Kraft. It launched in London in 1979 and recruits around nine trainees each year.