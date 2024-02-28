Channel 4’s Jury ‘experiment’ receives mixed reviews from lawyers

‘Beyond nonsense’



Channel 4’s new legal ‘experiment’, The Jury: Murder Trial, has received mixed reviews from criminal barristers and legal commentators.

The show, which aired this week, sees a real murder trial reenacted by actors before two separate juries, each unaware of the other’s existence.

Described by the show’s creators as “an innovative true crime experiment that gives the public an insight into the British jury system”, viewers have the chance to watch snippets from the court case and the juries frequent deliberations throughout the case.

The show hasn’t gone down quite as expected, however, with a number of leading criminal barristers and commentators weighing in on X (formerly Twitter) to offer their views.

For those yet to watch the show, there are no spoilers ahead…

Anonymous criminal barrister, The Secret Barrister, offered his take on the accuracy of the show:

The tendency of the jurors to sit around in little groups discussing the evidence seems a little…at odds with the standard judicial direction that they should not sit around in little groups discussing the evidence. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) February 26, 2024

As did fellow barrister CrimeGirl:

This real barrister’s wig is so appalled by the inaccuracies in this re-enactment it is hiding from the cameras in shame #C4TheJury pic.twitter.com/RfZbydVG36 — CrimeGirl © (@CrimeGirI) February 26, 2024

Adding to the disappointment were a host of top criminal silks:

I presume #c4thejury is not meant to be an accurate depiction of court proceedings? Barristers do not wander around court: Judges do not take Verdicts. Witnesses do not sit in court pre their evidence. For 3 observations. @Channel4 — John Cooper (@John_Cooper_QC) February 26, 2024

Beyond nonsense 🤦‍♂️ — Charlie Sherrard KC (@charliebrief) February 26, 2024

Embarrassing, staged, sensational nonsense. The worry is that those who have never seen a criminal trial will believe this is how it truly plays out. What a waste of a good idea by @Channel4. I stopped watching. — Sarah Forshaw KC (@SarahForshaw1) February 26, 2024

The show is available to watch on Channel 4, with the final instalment coming at 9pm on Thursday 29 February.