Channel 4’s Jury ‘experiment’ receives mixed reviews from lawyers

By Rhys Duncan on

‘Beyond nonsense’


Channel 4’s new legal ‘experiment’, The Jury: Murder Trial, has received mixed reviews from criminal barristers and legal commentators.

The show, which aired this week, sees a real murder trial reenacted by actors before two separate juries, each unaware of the other’s existence.

Described by the show’s creators as “an innovative true crime experiment that gives the public an insight into the British jury system”, viewers have the chance to watch snippets from the court case and the juries frequent deliberations throughout the case.

The show hasn’t gone down quite as expected, however, with a number of leading criminal barristers and commentators weighing in on X (formerly Twitter) to offer their views.

For those yet to watch the show, there are no spoilers ahead…

Anonymous criminal barrister, The Secret Barrister, offered his take on the accuracy of the show:

As did fellow barrister CrimeGirl:

Adding to the disappointment were a host of top criminal silks:

The show is available to watch on Channel 4, with the final instalment coming at 9pm on Thursday 29 February.

