Law student favourite Suits to get LA-based spinoff

TV bigwigs have given the go-ahead for a new Suits series, this time focusing on law firm in LA. It follows a former federal prosecutor from New York named Ted Black, who has reinvented himself by representing LA’s rich and famous.

It’s not known whether Harvey, Donna, Mike, Rachel and other Suits OGs will have much to do with the new series, although Patrick J Adams has previously expressed his openness to reprise his role as wunderkind Mike Ross. The spinoff sees Suits creator Aaron Korsh serving as writer and executive producer alongside others, with NBCUniversal ordering the pilot.

The logline doesn’t give a whole lot away but sounds promising:

“[Ted Black’s] firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

In addition to Ted, the only other character confirmed is Erica, a Black woman in her thirties who works at the same law firm as Ted, and has ambitions of becoming the head of its entertainment division. Keeping fans’ anticipations high, none of the characters for Suits: LA have been cast yet.

Although Suits ran from 2011-2019, it experienced a massive resurgence in popularity in 2023 after its first eight seasons were added to Netflix. It literally broke streaming records, topping streaming charts for 12 consecutive weeks.