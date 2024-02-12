Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

City law firms’ gay rights principles tested in Saudi gold rush [Telegraph] (£)

Legal sector job vacancies in the City plummeted last year as firms returned to pre-pandemic hiring [City A.M.]

Ex-Freshfields lawyer convicted over tax fraud received €2mn severance pay [Financial Times] (£)

HMRC gave Fujitsu £1.4bn in new contracts after landmark 2019 Post Office court case [Financial Times] (£)

Barrister removed from BA flight by armed cops after cabin crew row given peerage by PM [Mirror]

Letters: Police should enforce the law to protect the public from dangerous electric vehicles [Telegraph] (£)

‘I work in law and compete in beauty pageants – I’m hoping to inspire young women’ [Daily Star]

‘I invented the precursor to the iPod – and a solicitor threw it in a skip’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Buckingham Palace calls in lawyers over the sale of ‘intrusive’ and ‘insensitive’ fake A.I. generated books about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis which are being sold on Amazon [Mail Online]

Man who leapt at Las Vegas judge during sentencing faces attempted murder charge [Sky News]

“I don’t work in a law school but I’ve been close to the development of SQE throughout. The law schools are reliant on Kaplan/the SRA sharing enough information about what will be examined and how, to teach the likely content well. It’s more complex than them not being able to ‘grasp’ the difficulty…” [Legal Cheek comments]

