Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Tory plans to resurrect fees for workers suing bad bosses slammed by unions [Mirror]

Early prisoner release scheme extended indefinitely in England and Wales [The Guardian]

Post Office hires ex-detectives to scrutinise ‘untouchable’ investigators [The Times] (£)

Royal Mail sued by delivery drivers in ‘Uber-style’ gig economy legal case [The Guardian]

Woman’s £650k injury claim thrown out after she won tree-tossing contest [The Times] (£)

Pregnant lawyer pushed over cliff edge by husband helped jail killer from beyond the grave [Mirror]

Convicted paedophile able to work with children after changing name [The Times] (£)

“These salaries are great however seem to come at a cost. In the past, ‘biglaw’ was seen as a safer career to go into in comparison to a sector like investment banking in respect of job security. Given the frequency of layoffs now, it would now seem that the security is a thing of the past.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events:

