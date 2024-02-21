Wayne Rooney applied to study law at Nottingham Uni

‘I want to do it to get one of those wigs on!’



Wayne Rooney applied to study law at Nottingham University, he has revealed in a recent podcast.

Speaking during an episode of Stick to Football, the now retired striker casually noted how he considered a move into law, before ultimately pursuing other ventures.

“When Coleen had the court case with Rebekah Vardy, I was there with the barrister and the lawyers, and I was saying to the barrister, ‘you need to ask this question’”, he said.

“I did apply — it was to Nottingham University — I applied to go in and try and study, but then I did go away”, he continued, adding: “I want to do it to get one of those wigs on!”

Legal Cheek previously reported that Rooney had taken an interest in life at the bar after the infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ case which saw wife Coleen acuse fellow WAG Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private Instagram posts to the press.

In a documentary covering the two-year legal battle, Coleen’s solicitor, Brabners‘ partner Paul Lunt, commented on Wayne’s legal interest. “I’m not saying he’s a modern day Columbo, but certainly if we’d given him a gown and a wig he was bang up for asking a few questions.”

Fellow Brabners lawyer Jamie Hurworth added that “once the day was finished, we would have a little debrief with Wayne and Coleen. I’d not dealt with Wayne that much before the trial but he was just fascinated by the whole thing. [He] started suggesting legal argument that we should start running.”