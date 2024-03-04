PostsNews

A third of Brits would consider quitting their job to become a lawyer  

By Legal Cheek on

Influenced by legal TV shows


One-third of Brits would consider quitting their current jobs to pursue a career in law, according to new research — and the reason is partly to do with legal TV dramas.

The survey, conducted among 2,000 members of the public, revealed that 666 respondents would consider leaving their current jobs, even though nearly half (49%) stated they are content in their present positions.

According to the researchers, one major factor for considering a career change is the portrayal of lawyers on-screen, with 32% of Brits stating they were influenced by documentaries and TV shows they have watched. One in five (19%) have also been influenced by celebrities that have become lawyers.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Elsewhere in the research conducted by Censuswide on behalf of BPP Law School, it was found that the once common perception that the legal profession is predominantly for “white men in suits” is also diminishing. Nearly half of respondents (47%) said they didn’t view a lawyer as a particular type of person or having a stereotype.

The wide-ranging survey also examined the qualities people most associate with lawyers, highlighting intelligence and confidence as key factors, along with being well-spoken and a critical thinker.

1 Comment

Jason

It’s a great and infallible way of screwing the system as well. You’ll never be poor again!

