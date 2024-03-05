Drunk former CMS employee rebuked for attacking steward at FA cup match

Out of character



A former administrator at global law firm CMS has been rebuked by the regulator for assaulting a steward at a football match.

Nicholas Galloway, who was employed by the firm from July 2017 until last year, is said to have attacked the steward at Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup win against Newcastle in January 2023.

At the time of the incident Galloway was arrested and kept in police custody overnight, before being released on bail, according to a decision notice published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The steward was left with a cut above his eyebrow, bruising, and swelling under his eye.

At Sheffield Magistrates court on 21 April 2023 Galloway pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

He was given a 24 month community order which included alcohol abstention for 120 days, rehabilitation for 20 days, 200 hours of unpaid work, £1,000 compensation, and a five year football banning order for the Hillsborough stadium.

Taking its own action, the SRA last week issued a written rebuke to Galloway for his actions, finding that he failed to “behave in a way that upholds public trust and confidence in the solicitors’ profession and in legal services provided by authorised persons”.

He was also ordered to pay £600 costs.

Justifying the move, the SRA said that Galloway’s conduct was “serious”, requiring a public sanction, and that although that the harm caused was only “moderate” it could potentially have been serious. It also said that Galloway had direct responsibility for his conduct, becoming intoxicated to the extent that he was unable to remember the incident.

The outburst was, however, considered out of character, with Galloway showing remorse and the risk of repetition said to be low.