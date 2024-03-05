PostsNews

Drunk former CMS employee rebuked for attacking steward at FA cup match

By Rhys Duncan on

Out of character


A former administrator at global law firm CMS has been rebuked by the regulator for assaulting a steward at a football match.

Nicholas Galloway, who was employed by the firm from July 2017 until last year, is said to have attacked the steward at Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup win against Newcastle in January 2023.

At the time of the incident Galloway was arrested and kept in police custody overnight, before being released on bail, according to a decision notice published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA). The steward was left with a cut above his eyebrow, bruising, and swelling under his eye.

At Sheffield Magistrates court on 21 April 2023 Galloway pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Person Act 1861.

He was given a 24 month community order which included alcohol abstention for 120 days, rehabilitation for 20 days, 200 hours of unpaid work, £1,000 compensation, and a five year football banning order for the Hillsborough stadium.

Taking its own action, the SRA last week issued a written rebuke to Galloway for his actions, finding that he failed to “behave in a way that upholds public trust and confidence in the solicitors’ profession and in legal services provided by authorised persons”.

He was also ordered to pay £600 costs.

Justifying the move, the SRA said that Galloway’s conduct was “serious”, requiring a public sanction, and that although that the harm caused was only “moderate” it could potentially have been serious. It also said that Galloway had direct responsibility for his conduct, becoming intoxicated to the extent that he was unable to remember the incident.

The outburst was, however, considered out of character, with Galloway showing remorse and the risk of repetition said to be low.

news

Drunk former CMS employee rebuked for attacking steward at FA cup match

Out of character

43 mins ago
news

A&O Shearman confirms post-merger leaders

Mega tie-up edges closer

43 mins ago
news

Judge opens ruling with Winnie the Pooh quote

Case concerning honey

23 hours ago
news

A third of Brits would consider quitting their job to become a lawyer  

Influenced by legal TV shows

1 day ago
9
news

Katten raises NQ lawyer pay in London to £115,000

£165k for 5PQE

1 day ago
1
news

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

1 day ago
news

KCL law student livens up legal cases with TikTok revision clips

Scrolling = studying

4 days ago
5
careers

6 things we learned from our Insta Live with a law firm graduate recruitment expert

Shoosmiths’ early talent adviser Laura Hartigan offers up her advice

4 days ago
news SQE Hub

‘I failed SQE2 and need some advice’

Aspiring solicitor seeks guidance

4 days ago
19
news

Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

4 days ago
news

What to expect as a paralegal

Legal Cheek explains...

5 days ago
5
news

Autism and the legal profession: are the two compatible?

Law student Jodie Chennell explores how the legal industry can become more inclusive of neurodiversity

5 days ago
10
news

Channel 4’s Jury ‘experiment’ receives mixed reviews from lawyers

'Beyond nonsense'

6 days ago
15
news

Revealed: What law firms pay their solicitor apprentices

School leavers starting on up to £28k

6 days ago
21
news

1 in 5 students use AI to help with training contract and pupillage apps

Legal Cheek flash poll

6 days ago
3
news

Law Commission seeks advice on regulating self-flying cars

Concerns over safety and liability

7 days ago
2
careers

Why authenticity is crucial for aspiring lawyers

Harriet Pearce, ULaw Nottingham Campus Manager, dives into commercial awareness, career tips, and the city’s legal allure

Feb 27 2024 9:29am
news

What I wish I’d known as a first year law student

Future trainee solicitor Christian Stocker offers his reflections

Feb 27 2024 8:52am
9
news

Kim K puts lawyer dream ‘on pause’

Focusing on businesses

Feb 26 2024 12:02pm
3
news

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Feb 26 2024 8:55am
news

Law firm assessment centres: everything you need to know

Video interviews, aptitude tests, group tasks and more

Feb 26 2024 8:47am
