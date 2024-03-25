Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



STARTS TODAY: The Legal Cheek Spring Virtual Vacation Scheme and Fair [Apply Now]

Rishi Sunak urged to close legal loophole on deepfake pornography [Independent]

Taxpayer spends £4m on Government lawyers’ home working equipment [Telegraph] (£)

‘Mass surveillance’ fears over law change plans [BBC News]

Shamima Begum’s lawyer fined after posting series of hateful and ‘abusive’ tweets [The Sun]

Preston men jailed for trainee barrister’s one-punch death [BBC News]

Law change to increase organ donations actually led to FEWER patients receiving transplants [Mail Online]

Parents in legal action against clinic’s gender treatment regime [The Times] (£)

Scotland’s law chief urged to consider plan to quash bad postmaster convictions ‘overnight’ [Daily Record]

Hong Kong official warns online criticism could breach new national security law [The Guardian]

‘Friendly Leicester’ turn after being bitten by the law — but they agreed to all this [The Telegraph] (£)

Lawyers issued warning over Steve Barclay incinerator decision [BBC News]

“The economy is not doing well, there is a lot of uncertainty with the US elections this November and what a future labour government may mean for businesses. Think about it – most of these trainees were hired before the war in Ukraine started just when we started to recover from covid. Looking back with the benefit of hindsight these firms clearly hired too many trainees. The sqe is the perfect excuse for these firms to cut staff numbers.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events:

A deep dive into SQE1 — with BPP University Law School [Apply Now]