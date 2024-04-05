5 types of law students – Stanley cup edition

Make yourself a Harvey Spectacle



Law students are jumping on the Stanley cup bandwagon, seeking their perfect match from Legally Blonde’s fuchsia to Harvey Specter’s green divine Stanley.

These iconic cups have flooded our social media feeds, from TikTok’s #WaterTok community to Instagram reels and YouTube haul videos. It’s no wonder aspiring lawyers want in on the trend — just picture the Insta-worthy aesthetic it’ll bring to your law library desk! If you haven’t snagged a Stanley cup yet but want to join the hype, this article is for you.

The fuchsia Stanley: The student who makes Legally Blonde their whole personality

Vibrant and outgoing, this student adds a pop of colour to their outfits, be it at an interview or an assessment centre. Their love of colour can also be seen in their Instagram feed, their Pinterest vision boards, down to how they organise their pastel highlighters. While they openly love and admire Elle Woods, beneath the surface lies a sharp mind ready to tackle any legal problem questions.

The iris Stanley: The ‘I have wanted to be a lawyer since I could talk’ student

Much like the deep shades of the iris, this law student is determined on securing that vacation scheme and subsequent training contract. They’ve known their career path since childhood and approach their studies with unwavering focus. They naturally stand out from their classmates and they don’t even bother to hide it. They are also the student that shares long form updates on LinkedIn about how many training contracts they’ve bagged, instantly making you question your intellectual ability and rethink being on LinkedIn.

The heather Stanley: The ‘I came through clearing’ student

Polar opposites to the ‘I have wanted to be a lawyer since I could talk’, this student possess a quiet confidence and a thirst for knowledge. Resilient and adaptable; they are always looking to expand their horizons and push their limits. Whilst they appreciate the finer things in life, they do so with humility by avoiding flashy displays of wealth. Their journey to law school might have had a few twists and turns, but they embrace challenges as opportunities for growth, ultimately emerging stronger and more determined than ever.

The orchid Stanley: The student whose parents are lawyers

Being born and raised by lawyers, they are naturally well-versed in legal jargon and courtroom etiquette. While they may carry the weight of needing to have secured more than one magic circle training contract in their first year of university, they also possess a passion for the law. They are determined to carve out their own path and leave their mark.

The green divine Stanley: The Harvey Specter wannabe

Confident and charismatic like Harvey, this law student exudes an aura of power and authority. They navigate law school with a blend of charm and ambition, leaving people wondering just how they do it so effortlessly. With a sharp wit and a natural at negotiation, they are determined to conquer the legal world one case at a time.

Overall…

Law students are like the Stanley trusty flasks — a mix of style and substance and always up for a challenge. Just as the flask went from work gear to a trendy must-have, law students roll with the punches, whether they’re channeling Elle Woods or Harvey Specter.

Christianah Babajide is a visiting lecturer at The City Law School. She can be found on LinkedIn and her Instagram handle is @christianahb_.