Law students as dating apps

Tinder Studier, Hinge Highlighter, Bumble Bee and more



For Valentine’s Day 2024, Christianah Omobosola Babajide explores the digital dating app scene tailored specifically for law students.

The Tinder Studier

Much like navigating through Tinder, this law student effortlessly balances multiple tasks, gliding through tedious case law reports with ease. Quick-thinking and adept at multitasking, they’re always on the lookout for new opportunities. If you’re seeking a partner who thrives on spontaneity and keeping things light, this multitasking maestro might just be the perfect match for you!

The Hinge Highlighter

Resembling the meticulous crafting of a standout Hinge profile, this law student has meticulous attention to detail. They possess an uncanny ability to recall case summaries effortlessly and prioritise forging meaningful connections. Genuine and thoughtful, they value authenticity in relationships, seeking a partner for deep conversations and shared interests.

The Bumble Bee

Meet the law student who exudes more confidence than Harvey Specter from Suits. Unafraid to take charge, they lead conversations at assessment centres and legal events with assertiveness and charm. They have the ability to seamlessly post on LinkedIn boasting about their multiple training contracts, whilst inserting a humble brag line. With persuasive communication skills, they’re sure to leave a lasting impression.

The League Luminary

Similar to the high-quality dating and social networking app The League, this law student prioritises exclusivity. They live and breathe the law. They are usually quite formal and professional at all times, even when you bump into them at a bar. They are always dressed smartly and claim they don’t really understand what casual wear is. Driven and ambitious, they seek partners who share similar goals and aspirations to them.

This Valentine’s Day let’s celebrate the diversity of lawyer-like love. You never know, your perfect match might just be waiting for you in the legal world!

Christianah Omobosola Babajide works in legal marketing at a leading barristers’ chambers in Central London. She has a degree in law and over five years of legal writing experience.