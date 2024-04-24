‘From civil service to City law – will I secure at TC?’

Career changer seeks guidance



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a civil servant is eager to understand his likelihood of securing a training contract with a “good” City law firm.

“I have a 2.1 in law from a top target university. I graduated over 5 years ago and have worked in government across a number of departments including the Foreign Office, Cabinet Office and HM Treasury. I now run a team and have management responsibilities — for those familiar with civil service grades, I am a Grade 7.”

“Unfortunately, whilst I secured a 2.1, this was a low 2.1 – and I received 2.2s in key modules such as contract and tort. What would my likelihood of success be if I were to apply for a training contract at a good law firm, such as Travers Smith or Clyde & Co. I suspect I am unlikely to be successful at the Magic Circle.”

