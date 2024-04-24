PostsAdvice

‘From civil service to City law – will I secure at TC?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

1

Career changer seeks guidance


In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a civil servant is eager to understand his likelihood of securing a training contract with a “good” City law firm.

“I have a 2.1 in law from a top target university. I graduated over 5 years ago and have worked in government across a number of departments including the Foreign Office, Cabinet Office and HM Treasury. I now run a team and have management responsibilities — for those familiar with civil service grades, I am a Grade 7.”

“Unfortunately, whilst I secured a 2.1, this was a low 2.1 – and I received 2.2s in key modules such as contract and tort. What would my likelihood of success be if I were to apply for a training contract at a good law firm, such as Travers Smith or Clyde & Co. I suspect I am unlikely to be successful at the Magic Circle.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

1 Comment

Career changer

I think it’s difficult to state your likelihood of success. It won’t be easy, but give it a go. Perhaps target firms that predominantly advise governments departments. Your work experience is valuable, you probably just need to find the firm that’ll recognise and appreciate your value. I graduated almost 10 years ago and managed to secure a training contract at a city firm last year, I also didn’t have a high 2.1 degree.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘As a career changer without a 2:1, what are my chances of becoming a solicitor?’

Advice needed

Apr 8 2024 8:15am
19
news

‘I’ve completed QWE at various high street firms. Would a City firm be interested in me?’

Qualification query

Nov 7 2023 12:38pm
11
news

‘Will training at a mid-tier outfit stop me from realising my US law firm dream?’

Final year student needs advice

May 25 2023 9:28am
43